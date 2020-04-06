Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union announced the recipients of its 15th annual scholarship program.
Five students will each receive a $5,000 scholarship based on academic achievement, community involvement and an essay submission.
The students were:
- Kennedy Head is a senior at McEachern High School in Powder Springs and plans to attend Jacksonville State University with a career goal of becoming a Nurse Practitioner.
- John Atkinson attends Centennial High School in Roswell and plans to study Marine Biology at Harvard University.
- Naren Matcha is a senior at Milton High School in Milton and plans to major in Biology at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.
- Adam Shi is a student at Lambert High School in Suwanee and will attend the University of Pennsylvania with a career goal of integrating farming with philanthropy by developing and donating hydroponic greenhouses to communities in Africa and Asia.
- Sophie Zhang is a 2019 graduate of Dunwoody High School in Atlanta and is currently majoring in Industrial Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
The Delta Community Scholarship Program is open to eligible students seeking a first undergraduate degree. Awards may be used to fund tuition, books, housing and other expenses.
In addition to its annual Scholarship Program, Delta Community also offers quarterly scholarships for students attending Historically Black Colleges or Universities; an annual grant-making Philanthropic Fund; and a wide array of free financial literacy workshops through its Financial Education Center.
For more information, visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.