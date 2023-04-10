Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union announced its 2023 Scholarship Award Recipients.
Based on their academic achievement, community involvement and an essay submission, five students were selected to receive $5,000 each to assist with education related expenses.
The students were:
Giovanni Beltran, a senior at Randall K. Cooper High School in Union, Kentucky who plans to attend the University of Alabama to major in Architecture.
Ava Flanigan, a senior at Elite Scholars Academy in Jonesboro, who plans to attend Spelman College in Atlanta to double major in Chemistry and Engineering.
Joshua Hood, a freshman at Morehouse College in Atlanta, working towards a dual degree in Engineering with a focus on Computer and Electrical.
Addison Orr, a senior at Villa Rica High School in Villa Rica, who plans to attend Berry College in Mt. Berry, Georgia, to major in Education.
Emily Wagner, a senior at Whitewater High School in Fayetteville, who plans to attend Auburn University to major in architecture.
In addition to its annual scholarship program, Delta Community offers quarterly scholarships for students attending Historically Black Colleges or Universities and offers free classes and workshops through its award-winning Financial Education Center.
