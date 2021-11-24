Kennesaw State University will have the following arts programs in December.
Dance
Dec. 10-12 will have Marley Was Dead To Begin With in the Marietta Dance Theater. A bold retelling of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, this version further explores the themes of compassion, generosity, and redemption present in the original. Voted “Atlanta’s Best Dance Production of 2020” by ArtsATL.com, the performance will be presented both live and digitally by the critically acclaimed Terminus artists. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 7 p.m. Sunday. Choreography by Heath Gill with contributions from Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre artists. Original score by Jacob Ryan Smith.
Music
Dec. 4, 2 and 8 p.m., will be the KSU Holiday Concert in Morgan Concert Hall featuring KSU’s Wind Ensemble, Symphony Orchestra, and Choral Ensembles. Celebrate the season with Bailey School of Music. In person reservations required.
Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m., will be the KSU Percussion Ensemble in the Morgan Concert Hall. Virtual and in person reservations required.
Theater
Dec. 2-3 will have the KSU Tellers present their best solor performances in the Onyx Theater. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday. Cost is $5. Virtual and in person reservations required.
