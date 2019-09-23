The deadlines are approaching for two of the VFW and VFW Auxiliary's three scholarship contests for students in public, private or home school programs.
Patriot’s Pen
This contest is for students enrolled in grades 6-8.
Each year more than 132,000 students enter this youth essay contest. The national first-place winner wins $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. The first-place winner from each state competes for national awards totaling $55,000, with each first-place state winner receiving a minimum of $500 at the national level.
The contest encourages youth to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300-400 word essay, expressing their views based on a patriotic theme.
Voice of Democracy
This contest is for students enrolled in grades 9-12.
Established in 1947, this audio-essay program provides high school students with the unique opportunity to express themselves in regards to a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay. Each year, nearly 40,000 high school students from across the country enter to win their share of $2.1 million in educational scholarship and incentives awarded through the program.
The national first-place winner receives a $30,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient’s American university, college or vocational/technical school. Other national scholarships range from $1,000 to $16,000, and the first-place winner from each state wins a minimum scholarship of $1,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington.
The 2019-20 theme for the Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy contests are “What Makes America Great.” Entries for both contests must be submitted to a sponsoring local VFW Post by Oct. 31 at midnight.
Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest
This contest is for students enrolled in grades 9-12.
Each year, more than 3,500 high school students from across the country participate in the contest. It began in 1979, to recognize up-and-coming artists and encourage patriotism in youth.
The first-place winner from each state competes for national awards totaling $29,500.
Submissions for two-dimensional art can be on canvas or paper. Watercolor, pencil, pastel, charcoal, tempera, crayon, acrylic, pen, ink, oil, marker or other media may be used.
Submissions for three-dimensional art can be paper, papier-mache, pottery, clay, metal work or fabric.
Contest entry deadline is March 31, 2020, to a local VFW Auxiliary.
For more information, visit vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships.
