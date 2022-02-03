Atlanta non-profit Build Yourself Up Academy presents the 3rd annual Build Your Knowledge Scholarship, sponsored by Nova Chic Boutique.

Graduating high school seniors with a 2.5 or higher GPA can compete in a 250-500 word essay for a scholarship answering the questions - What are your future goals, and how do you plan to obtain them?

Students must also submit with the essays proof of enrollment/classification and GPA. Unofficial transcripts are accepted and screenshots as long as name, GPA and classification are visible.

The $250 scholarship amount is guaranteed, but depending on donations received the amount may increase. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 21 and the scholarship winner will be awarded on March 1.

Students may submit to buildyourselfup93@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.byuacademy.com.

