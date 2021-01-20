Summer may feel far away, but the deadline is fast approaching for civic-minded teens in the metro Atlanta area apply for Bank of America’s prestigious Student Leaders program.
This program provides PAID summer internships at local nonprofits.
Each year, BofA selects 300 high school juniors and seniors to participate, including five from metro Atlanta. The 2021 application is open through Jan. 29.
Last summer, the Student Leaders program was converted to a virtual format, with the local students working with the East Lake Foundation on special projects and learning first-hand how to work in local organizations. The program is part of the bank’s investment into education and workforce development for young adults to obtain job and leadership experience, while making a difference in their communities.
For more information, visit https://about.bankofamerica.com/en-us/what-guides-us/student-leaders.html#fbid=79lzoSDY4G0.
