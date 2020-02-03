Students from Davis Elementary School and Rocky Mount Elementary School recently participated in Cobb EMC’s 29th annual Career Day.
The students shadowed Cobb EMC employees during their workday to learn different components that makeup of Cobb EMC organization. The 16 students shadowed across multiple departments of the company including the control center, power lines tools and repair, finance, IT, marketing and video production.
The 29-year-old program is a way to expose students to differing careers, all under the direction of the non-profit electric membership cooperative according to Mark Justice, director of Education & Community Relations at Cobb EMC.
Over the years, Justice has seen students who participate in Career Day or take part in their leadership program, who eventually go on to work for Cobb EMC.
After the job shadowing, students were treated to a catered lunch and a motivational speech by Victoria Hill, Miss Georgia 2019.
Hill attends Reinhardt College and said her platform issue is “flip the script on foster care.” She also shared with the students about the importance of looking outside of themselves, the value of a mentor and not becoming distracted by social media.
