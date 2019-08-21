David Weekley Homes hosted its fifth annual, companywide School Supplies Drive in 18 cities across the country.
In Atlanta, school supplies were collected for Smyrna Elementary School.
“Smyrna Elementary School is blessed to have such a caring neighbor as David Weekley Homes,” said Ashley Ford, resource officer at Smyrna Elementary School. “This bounty of school supplies will go a long way to ensure our children have the supplies they need to keep them focused on success during the school year.”
Approximately $4,000 in supplies were collected from the local community during the drive. This donation provided more than 950 students with the supplies needed for the school year.
“Seeing the astonished looks on the faces of the staff at Smyrna Elementary School when we brought in all the collected items gave us goosebumps,” said Mac Calhoun, a builder with David Weekley Homes. “Knowing these items will get into the hands of children who need them is comforting.”
The School Supplies Drive is a volunteer and philanthropic initiative of the company’s CARE program, which joins team members with homeowners, homebuyers, community partners and local nonprofit organizations.
For more information, visit www.davidweekleyhomes.com.
