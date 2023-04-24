From left are Kennesaw Mountain DAR Chapter Regent Brenda King, SAR member Kevin Karel, Chattahoochee Tech President Dr. Ron Newcomb, SAR member Stan Lewis, and Chatt Tech Librarian Shannon Gibson, who is also a DAR member.
From left DAR members Kate Sklikas, Marcia Sasser, Shannon Gibson, Chapter Regent Brenda King and SAR members Stan Lewis and Kevin Karel with Chattahoochee Tech President Dr. Ron Newcomb.
From left are SAR members Stan Lewis and Kevin Karel are shown here planting of the Liberty Trees at Chatt Tech.
The Kennesaw Mountain Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and the Cherokee Chapter of the Georgia Society Sons of the American Revolution sponsored a tree planting ceremony at Chattahoochee Technical College on April 20.
Three Southern Red Oaks were planted along the main drive of the college’s North Metro Campus as part of the Liberty Tree Environmental Education Program. These trees will be marked by a plaque and are anticipated to grow up to 80 feet tall.
The tree planting ceremony featured DAR and SAR chapter members in historic dress. SAR member Kevin Karel, a Georgia Certified Plant Professional, discussed the environmental benefits, economic value and historic significance of America’s trees and forests during the ceremony. He also highlighted the origin and role of Liberty Trees during the American Revolutionary War. Those in attendance at the ceremony included Chattahoochee Tech President Dr. Ron Newcomb, college staff and members of the Hightower Trail and Fielding Lewis DAR Chapters.
The SAR Liberty Tree Environmental Program is being conducted in conjunction with the national initiative to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S., which culminates on July 4, 2026.
