The daffodil, one of the first flowers of spring, symbolizes new beginnings.
Last fall, lower school students at Mount Paran Christian School planted over 500 daffodil, one for each preschool through lower school student. Now, the yellow blossoms are blooming on the grounds of the MPCS campus.
The bulbs were planted as a memorial to the children lost during the Holocaust as part of the larger The Daffodil Project. The bulbs serve as a reminder to love others and to treat each other with kindness.
According to The Daffodil Project, daffodils were chosen because the “shape and color of the daffodils represent the yellow stars that Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust. Yellow is the color of remembrance.
The daffodils also honor those who survived the Holocaust and went on to build new lives after this dark and difficult period.
Since 2010, The Daffodil Project has become a worldwide project that’s grown exponentially, with gardens planted in Germany, Israel, the Netherlands and beyond. Each planting around the world includes a plaque explaining the project.
As the flowers came into bloom around campus, MPCS lower school students were reminded of their history class lessons about the Holocaust.
For more information, visit http://www.mtparanschool.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.