Geo Sipp, director of the School of Art and Design at Kennesaw State University, has named Cynthia Nourse Thompson director of curatorial affairs at the Zuckerman Museum of Art, effective Aug. 1.
Thompson holds an MFA in Printmaking from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, and a BFA in Printmaking from the Maryland Institute College of Art.
She most recently served as associate professor and director of graduate degree programs in both Printmaking & Book Arts and Studio Arts at University of the Arts in Philadelphia. Prior to UArts, she served as associate professor of printmaking and curator of exhibitions at the University of Arkansas. She has also worked for 12 years at Memphis College of Art, serving as chair of the Fine Arts Department and curator of exhibitions.
During her tenure at the University of Arkansas, Thompson established a unique vision for the gallery as well as public spaces on campus — securing the University’s purchase of works by Willie Cole, Chakaia Booker and Leonardo Drew for the campus public art advisory board on which she served. She curated the exhibit Employing Voice, Embracing Agency in honor of African American History Month; the exhibit included works
by Radcliffe Bailey, Demetrius Oliver, Mickalene Thomas and Willie Cole, among others.
For more information, visit arts.kennesaw.edu.
