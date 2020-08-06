Credit Union of Georgia, which has several locations in Cobb County, announced that they are supporting the MDE School's Fund-A-Need Student Scholarship Program.
The scholarship program was developed to support current MDE families that have been affected by job loss due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The MDE School in Marietta specializes in students with learning disabilities. It is a not-for-profit, private school established in 2009, as a full-service K-12 educational center for students with language-based learning disabilities. The school depends on the support of their annual giving campaign to sustain their mission and school community.
For more information, visit www.CUofGA.org and www.MDESchool.org.
