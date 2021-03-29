Credit Union of Georgia, which has several locations in Cobb County, announced that it has donated over $1,100 as a featured supporter of Kell HIgh School this year.
The donation will benefit students, faculty, and the community through various Kell High School programs throughout the year. Some of these programs include a student awards/recognition program for good citizenship and academic performance, Academic Bootcamp Department Meal, Kell Teacher of the Month and providing free or discounted services for staff.
For more information, visit www.Cobbk12.org/Kell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.