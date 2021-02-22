022421_MDJ_Community_CUoGA.jpg

Pictured from left are Dillon Frehner, a teller at Credit Union of Georgia; Kim Cayetano, Paulding School social worker; and Kathy Winiarczyk, Credit Union of Georgia business development officer.

 Special

Credit Union of Georgia, which has several locations in Cobb County, announced that west Cobb teller Dillon Frehner recently decided to rally credit union employees to collect food and clothing for the Paulding County School District.

“Living in Paulding County and knowing the Credit Union’s people helping people philosophy I was inspired to find a way to help," Frehner said, when asked why he wanted to collect donations for the schools. "The students and schools are in need of our help more than ever during these challenging times and thought it was the best place to start."

Frehner and credit union employees collected donations at the West Cobb Branch. The credit union as an organization also purchased food and clothing to support the cause. The food collected was donated to the Hiram High School Food Pantry and clothing donations benefitted students throughout the Paulding County School District.

For more information, visit www.CUofGA.org.

