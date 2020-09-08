Credit Union of Georgia recently provided Marietta High School with a $12,000 donation to the high school's basketball program.
The program was seeking a supporter for a state-of-the-art LED scores table for not only their basketball season, but also all winter sports and to allow the Audio-Visual Department to showcase their talents.
Marietta High School is gearing up for another basketball season and a new tournament in December. From Dec. 19-22, Marietta Basketball will be hosting the inaugural Lemon Street Classic in honor of the historic Lemon Street High School. It is expected to be a big event with over 20 teams including several local teams.
The Marietta High School wrestling team is also preparing for the season with a Premature Birth Awareness Night in November to collect donations for March of Dimes.
To learn more about the Marietta High School winter sports and their upcoming seasons, visit www.Marietta-Athletics.com.
For more information about Credit Union of Georgia, visit www.CUofGA.org.
