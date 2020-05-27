The Credit Union of Georgia surprised Alexander “Alex” Scheid on May 26 with the $1,000 Credit Union of Georgia Scholarship in connection with the Marietta Schools Foundation.
Scheid was selected for his essay on “How #DoYouCU Making a Difference?” along with his resume.
Community is important to the Credit Union of Georgia. When creating a scholarship for the Marietta Schools Foundation they wanted to award a student who cares about their community and making a difference in the future. Scheid received raving recommendations from his teachers, possessed great grades throughout his high school career, but what stuck out most was his desire to help others.
Scheid was heavily involved in extracurricular activities and sports as well as working his final two years of high school. He was involved in Beta Club, French Honor Society, National Honor Society, Key Club, Habitat for Humanity, HOSA, Best Buddies Program, baseball and lacrosse.
For more information, visit www.CUofGA.org.
