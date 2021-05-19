Credit Union of Georgia surprised Sophie Edwards on the morning of May 18 and awarded her the Credit Union of Georgia Scholarship in connection with the Marietta Schools Foundation.
Edwards was selected for her essay on “How #DoYouCU making a difference?” along with her impressive resume.
When creating a scholarship for the Marietta Schools Foundation the credit union wanted to award a student who cares about their community and is making a difference in the future. Edwards received raving recommendations from her teachers, possessed great grades throughout her high school career, but what
stuck out most was her desire to help children and end chronic hunger in the community.
Edwards will be attending the University of Georgia in the fall to begin her journey towards her dream.
Edwards began working to end chronic childhood hunger in kindergarten when she learned a classmate was participating in the free and reduced lunch program. From then on she dedicated her time to the cause by providing more than 3,000 meals for summer lunch programs, raising more than $10,000 through five bake sales, speaking at multiple fundraising events, volunteering over 2,100 hours, forming the Square Meal Project when she was only eight years old and recently repurposing a retired school bus to create a mobile food pantry and summer meal delivery service with Marietta City Schools.
For more information, visit www.CUofGA.org.
