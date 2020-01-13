Acworth-based Cornerstone Preparatory Academy received praise in a new parenting book that focuses on educational choices.
In the new book, "The School Choice Roadmap: 7 Steps to Finding the Right School for Your Child," author Andrew Campanella spotlights a variety of inspirational schools across the nation, including Cornerstone Preparatory Academy. The school is praised for their affordable tuition and dedication to improve the community through service projects.
“I included Cornerstone Preparatory Academy in this book because the school’s leaders, teachers and students inspired me,” said Campanella, who is also the president of National School Choice Week, the world’s largest-annual celebration of opportunity in K-12 education. “Cornerstone Preparatory Academy offers an exceptional education at a reasonable cost. The school is led by leaders Jeanne and Fred Borders, who have designed an academy that prioritizes parent involvement and student achievement while also offering a flexible and affordable schooling and learning schedule. It is an inspiring model.”
According to Campanella, more parents in the United States today are actively choosing schools or learning environments for their children than at any other time in history. Approximately one third of parents now decide between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online public schools, private schools and homeschooling. The School Choice Roadmap provides an objective look at all of these options and does not encourage parents to choose one type of school over another.
The School Choice Roadmap will be published and available at booksellers on Jan. 21 in advance of National School Choice Week, which will be Jan. 26 to Feb. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.