For the first time in Acworth-based Cornerstone Preparatory Academy’s history, the competition coed cheer squad won the title of FCC National Grand Champion in the varsity school division at the Fellowship of Christian Cheerleaders competition.
They also were awarded the title of first place in the varsity coed intermediate school division on Jan. 4 in Orlando, Florida.
The Cougars headed into the national competition undefeated, with first place wins at the FCC Fall Classic, FCC Impact Kickoff Classic, Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools State Championship and the FCC Georgia State Championship.
Making their win even more impressive is the fact that at the beginning of the season, the coaches weren’t sure if they’d even have enough interest to form a full team.
Head coach Holly Guice, along with assistant coach Angela Eeles and parents, began praying about continuing the program. They offered two more opportunities for tryouts. At the end of the summer of 2019, there was still uncertainty about whether or not they could move forward and have a cheer team.
Senior Laney Wetter approached the coaches about the possibility of making the team a coed cheer team.
The full squad, consisting of 10 girls, three boys and an alternate hit the mat at the national competition Jan. 3-4 and were determined to win their division. After the first day’s competition, the team was awarded best stunts and pyramids, best jumps and tumbling, and best showmanship and choreography in the intermediate school division. On the second day’s competition, the team clinched the title of FCC National Grand Champion in the varsity school division with their 2:26 minute routine, triumphing over the team with a six-year winning streak.
Additional awards were presented to Wetter, who was named one of the FCC Scholar Cheerleaders, and Lilli Pascoe, who won the National Jump Jam in the high school division.
The squad members are Wetter, Wade Cooney, Luke Adams, James Greene, Pascoe, Isabel Guice, Courtney Carmichael, Kaelyn Eeles, Courtney King, Anna Falkins, Ally Kakaty, Jocelyn Cowart, Charis Williams and Hannah Dickerson.
The head coach is Holly Guice and the assistant coaches are Angela Eeles and Laura Grace Guice. The choreographer is Hannah Clayton.
For more information, visit cornerstoneprep.org.
