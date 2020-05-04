With a 3D printer running around the clock in the entryway of her Marietta home, Cornerstone Prep science teacher Carol Wrenn has found a way to do her part in the battle against COVID-19.
Cornerstone elementary reading specialist Katrina Champion first made the school aware of the need for masks.
“Our oldest daughter, Caitlin, works for Wellstar Cobb in the Burn Intensive Care Unit and more recently has been picking up shifts in the COVID ICU,” said Champion. “She was the first one to alert us to the crisis of the lack of safety equipment in the hospitals. We started doing whatever we could to help, like picking up masks and delivering and making face shields.”
Champion’s son, Andrew, also saw an article about a doctor in Montana that had designed a 3D print file for a mask that could be reusable, provide a seal-like an N95 mask and be able to use sheets of filter material that was still readily available. This mask is now known as The Montana Mask.
The mask is meant to serve as a stop-gap between the N95 mask and surgical mask/bandannas. They allow for N95 levels of protection while saving true N95 masks for direct contact use on the COVID floor. These masks can be used several times by simply changing out a removable filter.
“I printed a prototype and showed it to my older sister Caitlin,” said Andrew. “She expressed interest in trying out the mask at the hospital as well as providing them to local EMS services that do not have as strong a supply chain as the hospital.”
Andrew then began printing multiple masks and shields, but he lamented that the process was slow and was wishing for another printer.
Cornerstone has been using its 3D printer for nearly three years in the middle and high school engineering elective, taught by Wrenn. The 3D printer has been used in numerous ways, and in 2019, Wrenn tasked the high school pre-engineering class with designing and printing an aquaponic planter to be used in the Cornerstone greenhouse.
When Andrew contacted Wrenn for help with printing 3D masks, she was eager to help.
With both Wrenn and Andrew printing the masks, they were able to increase their output. Wrenn's daughter, Jana Wrenn, was also able to help by providing the finishing touches by adding the gasket material and elastic for the masks.
So far, they have produced a total of 40 masks, delayed only by the lack of elastic supply. The masks have been providing relief at Wellstar Cobb and Central EMS.
For more information, visit cornerstoneprep.org.
