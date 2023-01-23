The Georgia Highlands College Center for Continuing and Professional Education will offer a free, online information session on their upcoming spring phlebotomy course on Jan. 31 from 6 to 7 p.m.
The Phlebotomy Technician Training course will run from Feb. 21 to May 30.
Students in the course will learn medical terminology, anatomy and physiology, infection control, safety precautions, as well as blood collection methods and procedures. Additionally, students will have ample opportunity to practice venipuncture and blood collection skills during classroom labs on Tuesdays.
“In today’s job market, Phlebotomy Technicians are in demand,” CCPE Manager Whitney Puckett said. “There are currently more than 80 jobs posted on Indeed.com for Bartow and Floyd counties.”
The cost of the program is $1,699. Included in the program are online learning, lab supplies and the National Healthcareer Association Certified Phlebotomy Technician exam and exam preparation materials. An interest-free payment plan through Career Training Solutions is available with no credit check or income verification.
Students registering for the program at the information session will receive a gift certificate – a $40 value – toward a free set of scrubs prior to the first class and be entered into a drawing for a free set of textbooks.
In-person classes will meet from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Heritage Hall site on Tuesdays and online via Zoom on Thursdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
