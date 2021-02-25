The Construction Education Foundation of Georgia has announced the continuation of their Facebook Live series through 2021.
Sessions are free and open to anyone interested.
The hosts are Kayleen McCabe, a contractor and host of "Rescue Renovation" on the DIY Network, and CEFGA president/CEO Scott Shelar.
This year areas of discussion include career development, recruiting talent, post-graduation plans, back to school and success stories from students entering the trades. The series is an effort to raise awareness of career opportunities in construction and the skilled trades.
The Facebook Live series continues each Tuesday at noon at https://www.facebook.com/BuildingCareersChangingLivesTogether/. Upcoming guests and topics for the next few months are:
- March 2 - Mittie Cannon, founder of Power UP Inc.
- March 9 - Women in Construction Week
- March 16 - Construction Ready Expands into Savannah
- March 23 - Chris Maier, Cooper & Co. Construction
- March 30 - Greg Walker, architect, HauserWalker Architecture
- April 6 - Kate Cinnamo, Explore the Trades
- April 13 - Jason Strickland, Technical College System of Georgia
- April 20 - Laura Gaziano, McCarthy Builders
- April 27 - Branka Minic, Building Talent Foundation
The goal of the series is to educate students about career opportunities in the construction industry. The social media education series began in June on Instagram on the @CEFGA_jobs Instagram page and later moved to Facebook. Topics have covered career options, trade schools, industry training and truths and misconceptions about careers in the skilled trades. All of these events are available at
