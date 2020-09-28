The Life University Center for Compassion, Integrity and Secular Ethics, in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development and the Charter for Compassion, hosted nearly 4,000 participants on Sept. 21, the U.N. International Day of Peace, for a Compassionate Integrity Training Global Lesson in Social and Emotional Learning.
CIT is a multi-part training program that cultivates basic human values as skills for the purpose of increasing individual, social and environmental flourishing. The program on Sept. 21 focused on CIT's Skill One: Calming Body and Mind. The skill trains participants in the connection between bodies and minds, the meaning of the resilient zone and its relation to the autonomic nervous system, and techniques to gain a state of equilibrium. Just under 400 people took part in a Zoom training and nearly 4,000 watched the livestream.
The day also marked the launch of a new self-directed version of Compassionate Integrity Training developed in partnership with UNESCO-MGIEP. Some of the first to complete this new version gave the program overwhelmingly positive feedback.
A self-directed version of CIT is available for enrollment by visiting LIFE.edu/SEL. The full three-series program takes approximately 20 to 40 hours to complete.
For more information, visit Compassion.LIFE.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.