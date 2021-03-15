The Mount Paran Christian School Eagle Backers athletic booster club will be hosting its 13th annual golf tournament on April 26 at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw.
Members of the community, including corporate sponsors, are invited to participate in the event, which will benefit MPC student-athletes. Ten-percent of proceeds will support Calvary Children’s Home, one of the MPCS ministry partners.
The day will begin with registration and breakfast at 7:30 a.m., followed by a gathering at 8:45 a.m. and shotgun scramble at 9 a.m. The awards and raffle - which includes a green egg and other prizes - will be presented at 2 p.m. There is even a $10,000 hole-in-one award.
For organizations interested in becoming a tournament sponsor to support Eagle athletics, sponsorships range from $400-4,000, with registration due by April 15. Individual registration is $175 and includes greens fee, player gift, breakfast, beverages and mulligan package (2 per player).
To become a sponsor or to register, visit mpcathletics.com/golftournament.
