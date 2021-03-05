Since students first transitioned to remote learning last year, Cobb Partners in Education have stepped up to help students access digital devices so they could keep learning.
That is on top of the District providing digital devices for about 45,000 students in need.
Community partners like Kennrod are continuing to help Cobb students stay connected. Kennrod recently purchased 30 new Chromebook computers for Milford Elementary School students to keep for years to come. The District-provided digital devices that Milford remote learners previously used are being returned to the school to help students attending face to face.
Milford held a drive-through distribution for families to pick up the devices.
