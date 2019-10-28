As a result of community donations, every student at Hollydale Elementary School now has a whole bag of books.
When the students at Hollydale first peeked inside their new bag of books, their eyes twinkled and their smiles widened as if they had just been handed a bag of treasure. They could not wait to return to their classroom and start reading.
To celebrate the book giveaway, Georgia State University cheerleaders and the mascot Pounce welcomed the students into the school’s media center.
Students immediately started reading and showing off their new books to their friends and teachers. The books are theirs to keep, to take home, to read and to share.
In addition to the books, some students had a surprise storytime with Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.
Cobb Schools Board vice-chair Brad Wheeler also popped in to encourage the students to continue their love of reading. During his visit, one Hollydale student asked Wheeler who inspired him to become a teacher and he told the students that it was one of his own teachers.
Perhaps, one of the Hollydale students will be inspired by one of their teachers or even something they read in their new bag of books.
