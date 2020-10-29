Kennesaw State University communication students will gain valuable real-world experience on election night through an interactive project assigned by professors Josh Azriel and Stella Payne from the School of Communication and Media.
Students in Azriel’s video news production course will hone their journalism skills by reporting election results and reactions in newscasts that will be shown live from 7 to 9 p.m. on the KSU News Now Facebook page and SOCM’s Twitter account. One crew of students will anchor and produce the shows from the TV studio in the Social Sciences Building while other students will give live updates during the newscasts from polling locations and candidate victory parties around metro Atlanta.
The flexibility of experiencing different roles throughout the semester has allowed students to acquire new skills that will be useful after they graduate, even if they are not necessarily going into news reporting.
Senior journalism and emerging media major Kate Norum has learned skills during Azriel’s project that are useful for her future career as a sports reporter. Norum will be out in the field covering the 6th Congressional District race between Lucy McBath and Karen Handel on election night.
According to Chris Owens, a senior media and entertainment major from Dacula, experiences like this brings his coursework to life. He and his classmate Adyson Harrah, a senior journalism major, will cover the 7th Congressional District race between Rich McCormick and Carolyn Bourdeaux.
Kendall Chamberlain, a senior journalism major from Cumming, believes Azriel’s project will provide students with a professional application that they can use to their advantage when applying for jobs. She will cover the results of the congressional races and talk to voters about what they experienced on election day, working solo as both a reporter and videographer by using a selfie stick.
Although the election night process will operate differently than normal due to the pandemic, Azriel hopes his students will be able to see for themselves the reality of reporting on state, congressional and presidential races in person.
