The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced over 2,600 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
An additional group of Scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2022 competition to about 4,000.
This year, 155 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program. Sponsor colleges and universities include 82 private and 73 public institutions located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.
Local winners are:
Sameer Aurora of Marietta, a Campbell High School student, received the National Merit Emory University Scholarship. Sameer's probable career field will be Mathematics.
Marietta residents Fevin Felix and Sungwon Kim, both Walton High School students; William P. Jewel, a Wheeler High School student; and Bradley Scott, a Sprayberry High School student, all received the National Merit University of Georgia Scholarship. Fevin's probable career field will be Computer Science, Sungwon's will be Dentistry, William's will be Biology and Scott's will be Real Estate Development.
Carson D. Felton of Marietta, a Wheeler student, received the National Merit Vanderbilt University Scholarship.
Carson's probable career field will be Chemical Engineering.
Ryann A. Jacobson of Marietta, a Walton student, received the National Merit University of Southern California Scholarship. Ryann's probable career field will be Theater.
Madeleine M. Stewart of Marietta, a Pope High School student, received the National Merit University of Tennessee Scholarship. Madeleine's probable career field will be Wildlife Conservation.
