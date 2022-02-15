The Cobb County School District is among the best in the state, its students sporting above-average graduation rates and grades on standardized tests.
So when its accrediting firm announced a “special review” last year after receiving complaints about infighting on the school board and questionable purchases the district had made, some were puzzled. Angry, even.
State Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, was among them. On Friday, he introduced a bill in the Georgia Senate that would require accrediting firms such as Cognia to evaluate public school districts on educational outcomes and financial stability — not, as he put it in an interview Monday, “how well the adults behave.”
Cognia announced its special review after receiving a letter from the three Democrats on the school board as well as messages from about 50 members of the district’s staff and community — many of them unhappy with partisan rancor on the board.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale warned the review could result in Cognia revoking the district’s accreditation, a worst-case scenario that could jeopardize district graduates’ college admissions and eligibility for scholarships, and, in turn, county property values, which rely on Cobb’s appeal as a county with an above-average school district.
Cognia released the findings of its review in November. The district kept its accreditation. But the district and board were given 12 months to make a number of changes before Cognia returns to see what progress has been made.
The seven members of the Cobb school board are seated in partisan elections. The current political composition of the board is four Republicans and three Democrats. With control in the hands of the Republican majority, the three Democrats have been unable to advance their own initiatives. In a letter dated Jan. 21, 2021, the three Democrats, Dr. Jaha Howard, Charisse Davis and Leroy “Tré” Hutchins asked for Cognia’s “professional expertise in ensuring that the Cobb Board of Education is upholding its duties as a governing body” and noted the “continued silencing of board members who would like to not only talk about positives, but also publicly address challenges.”
Cognia said the complaints and letter suggested Cobb schools were not meeting four standards by which Cognia measures the districts it accredits:
- Effective policy making from the Board of Education.
- Board members’ adherence to a code of ethics.
- Educational equity.
- Fiscal responsibility.
The first two are not the means by which school districts should be measured, Tippins said, calling them “peripheral issues.”
Tippins' bill, he explained, “focuses on the core business of education, which is student achievement.” It says “80% of accreditation evaluation will be on academic achievement and those areas that are related to it,” such as “the closure of the gap (among) different demographics.”
Another 20% will focus on “an evaluation of financial efficiencies of the district,” he said.
That Cognia is concerned about infighting on the board is “majoring on the minors.” And he does not believe threatening a school district with loss of accreditation will succeed in forcing board members to, well, get along.
“The fact that the adults don’t always get along very well — that’s not an indicator of how sound the school district is from an academic achievement standpoint. To me, that’s the core business of the district,” he said. “The way you can most effectively control the behavior of an elected official is at the ballot box.”
Cognia’s report seemed to place blame for partisan rancor on the board at the feet of its Republican members, who, it noted, have used their majority to limit board members’ ability to discuss topics of their choosing at their monthly meetings and to introduce contentious items only days before they are to be voted on.
Tippins believes Cognia is the one that has taken a political stance. He believes the organization has a left-wing slant that is reflected in how it operates.
In addition to changing accreditation standards, Tippins’ bill “clearly states the (state Department of Education) will do the evaluation of middle schools and elementary schools, which Cobb County is paying Cognia right now to do.”
It also prevents accrediting firms from identifying issues within a school district and then providing “remedial services” to the school district. Tippins alleged Monday Cognia makes the majority of its money providing such “remediation services.”
Lastly, Tippins took aim at Cognia’s refusal to release the 50 letters it said it had received from people who live and work within the district. Georgia Press Association attorney David Hudson has said Cognia is in violation of Georgia's Open Records Act for failing to disclose those documents.
“They keep beating you to death with a whip you can’t even identify or see,” Tippins said. According to the bill, “anything they use as a basis for an investigation, as they had in Cobb County — it’s discoverable, unless the complaint of an individual is in compliance with the whistleblower act.”
Asked what fault critics might find in the bill, Tippins said he didn’t know.
“I’m interested to see if their objections are academic performance in nature or are they socially based issues," he said.
The bill was assigned to the Senate’s Education Committee Monday. If passed by the committee, it will have to be approved by the full Senate by March 15 to have a shot of becoming law this year.
The MDJ has reached out to Cognia for its take on the bill and will report back once they answer.
The 3 democratic members have accomplished nothing to help the students the taxpayers and the county. They just pull the card for all their problems. Try accomplishing something positive that would ne a novel idea.
