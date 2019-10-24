Code Ninjas, a kids coding center in Smyrna Vinings, has launched a new program.
Code Ninjas JR teaches kids ages 5-9 how to code through a visual curriculum. Reading skills are not required to participate in the JR program, allowing younger children and those with learning disabilities to gain STEM, logic, problem solving and teamwork skills through play.
Code Ninjas JR brings together the award-winning kids coding platform codeSpark Academy, ScratchJr and Scratch, with the hands-on experiences unique to Code Ninjas, including robotics, electronics and the support of their Code Senseis.
Code Ninjas Smyrna Vinings is one of the first select locations to offer the JR program.
For more information, visit https://www.codeninjas.com/locations/ga-smyrna.
