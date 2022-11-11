The Cobb County School District is modifying a school attendance zone in south Cobb as it adds a new middle school to the area.
The zone in the southernmost part of the county includes Lindley 6th Grade Academy and Lindley Middle School (7th and 8th grades). Starting next year, the Lindley 6th Grade Academy campus will transition to become a three-year middle school, named for the late Cobb educator Betty Gray. Meanwhile, Lindley Middle School will add 6th grade to become a 6-8 middle school.
In August,the Cobb school board voted to name the new middle school after Gray, a beloved educator and former school board member who died in June.
Board member Leroy Tre' Hutchins, who said he has kids in both schools and attended what will become Betty Gray Middle, explained splitting the zone would make commutes easier for numerous families.
Marc Smith, chief technology and operations officer for the district, told the school board the changes "will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the school size and enrollment."
Here is how the changes will affect which elementary schools feed into the two middle schools:
Riverside and Bryant elementary schools will feed into Lindley Middle School.
City View Elementary School will feed directly into Betty Gray Middle School.
Clay Harmony Leland Elementary School will be split between Lindley and Betty Gray middle schools.
Smith said rising 7th and 8th graders may choose to continue attending their current middle school next school year.
