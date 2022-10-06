The Cobb County School District saw a slight bump in its graduation rate in 2022, while Marietta High School’s dipped by a percentage point over last year.
That’s according to numbers released Thursday by the Georgia Department of Education, which found the statewide average increased by about half a point to 84.1%.
Cobb and Marietta continued to outperform the state at large. Cobb's 2022 graduation rate sat at 87.4% while Marietta's was 85.7%. In 2021, Cobb’s rate was 87.2%, while Marietta’s was 86.7%.
Those results were the mirror image of district-wide SAT scores released last month, where Marietta showed a slight uptick in its scores and Cobb declined.
Marietta had seen steady improvement in recent years, up from 2018 and 2019 figures where the school hovered around 76%. Its largest demographics of improvement since then, according to district data, have been among students learning English and students with disabilities.
"Marietta City Schools has always placed an emphasis on improving academic conditions for all students," Superintendent Grant Rivera said in a news release. "The growth of these groups of student cohorts shows just that.”
Every demographic at Marietta High has shown an upward trend over the last five years, except one — students listed as “economically disadvantaged,” who’ve fluctuated up and down since 2018.
Rivera told the MDJ those figures aren’t necessarily reliable, because the “economically disadvantaged” category is determined by students who receive free and reduced lunch. Over the past two years, the federal government has allowed all students to receive free and reduced lunch, skewing the statistics for that group.
The federally-mandated rate calculation is known as the “four-year cohort” rate, which accounts for students who started at the same time as freshmen and graduate within four years. It includes students who may not have attended a given school or district for all four years.
The statewide graduation rate of 84.1% is an "all time high" since Georgia began using the current formula, according to the Department of Education.
Cobb schools, meanwhile, said it posted the second-highest rate of any of the core metro Atlanta counties (not including counties such as Cherokee, where the graduation rate was over 92%). Only Fulton County posted a higher graduation rate of 89.3%.
“I am proud and not at all surprised that our students once again demonstrated one of the highest success rates in the state. It is all thanks to our dedicated teachers and Superintendent Ragsdale’s continued commitment to teaching and learning," school board Chairman David Chastain said in a news release.
