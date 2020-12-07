The Atlanta Chapter of AFCEA International recently announced that two Cobb teachers are winners of a $500 STEM Teaching Tool Award for 2020.
The AFCEA grants provide funds for the Cobb teachers to purchase supplies or equipment for the science, technology, engineering and math projects they submitted in March 2020.
Compton Elementary School media specialist Kris Cable won the grant for the project titled, “Making the Leap: Students as Creators Not Just Consumers.” Jennifer MacDonald, a teacher at Norton Park Elementary School, earned the grant for her “STEM for ALL” project.
As a joint effort between the AFCEA International Educational Foundation and the Atlanta Chapter, the STEM grants promote effective science teaching and enhance the abilities of capable teachers in local schools.
The grant awards were originally going to be presented at the annual Atlanta AFCEA Education Foundation luncheon in April at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta. Due to the global health crisis caused by COVID-19, the awards ceremony and announcement were delayed until fall 2020. The Cobb teachers will be honored at an in-person meeting in the future.
Learning may look slightly different than it did last year, but Cobb teachers are still finding ways to incorporate STEM into virtual and in-person lessons. Some schools like Kemp Elementary School have dedicated days to STEM.
Other schools like Rocky Mount Elementary School have continued their quest for Cobb Schools STEM Certification. Rocky Mount earned certification after the District’s first-ever virtual STEM walks this fall. Rocky Mount brings the total of Cobb STEM certified schools up to 36 districtwide. Cobb has awarded two schools STEAM certification, which includes a focus on the arts in addition to the standard science, technology, engineering and math.
Tritt Elementary School just recertified with Cognia (formally AdvancED) STEM Certification and Ford Elementary School is working on the same. There are 13 AdvancED STEM Certified Schools in Cobb. Plus, six schools have earned Georgia STEM certification and two additional schools have Georgia STEAM certifications.
Beyond the classroom, students can show off their skills with drones through the new STEM Cobb program called FlyGirls RPV (Remote Person View), which is sponsored by Lockheed Martin. Learn more about Cobb Girls with Drones at https://www.cobbk12.org/_ci/p/36169/flygirls-preparing-to-launch-new-missions.
Cobb students are also participating in more STEM events outside of the District, including Hour of Code Dec. 7-13 and the Georgia Elementary Science Olympiad, which has gone virtual.
For more information, visit http://www.stemcobb.com/.
