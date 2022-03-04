Cobb County Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale will brief the school board Monday on recent communication from the district's accreditor, Cognia, according to board Chairman David Chastain.
In a Friday morning announcement, the district said the board would meet Monday at 12:30 p.m. to discuss "Cognia communication regarding accreditation status."
Board members have yet to publicly discuss a report Cognia released in November, which called for changes to the way the district and school board conduct business.
The Cognia report was the culmination of a "special review" Cognia conducted earlier in the year after receiving some 50 complaints from community stakeholders, including the board's three Democrats, who complained they had been "silenced" by their Republican colleagues.
Ragsdale warned the review could jeopardize the district's accreditation and, with it, district graduates' odds of getting into college or receiving scholarships. County property values were also at stake, he said.
While that hasn't happened, Cognia took issue with some of the board's practices, and gave it 12 months to address those concerns. Board Democrats have repeatedly asked that a discussion of Cognia's report be put on the agenda of their monthly meetings for discussion, but board Republicans, the majority, have refused.
In December, then-board Chairman Randy Scamihorn said "we are trying as a board to ... have some discussions among ourselves to try to come up with a consensus of the direction we need to go."
That is not what Monday's meeting will be about, Chastain said.
The meeting is "not calling for a discussion," Chastain explained, but "calling a meeting to receive new information ... through the superintendent."
Chastain said he did not know the "specifics" of what the message Ragsdale would share.
"We will all be learning together Monday," he said.
As the board considers Cognia's directives, the district is seeking alternative accreditation.
Georgia Accrediting Commission consultants visited district high schools in February, according to GAC’s executive director, Phillip Murphy.
GAC consultants will present their findings to the organization’s board of directors in April, at which point that board will vote on whether to confer GAC accreditation to district high schools, Murphy said last month.
The GAC only accredits schools, and does not provide district-wide accreditation, as Cognia does.
Regarding potential GAC accreditation, Chastain said he did not have any new information, pointing out that accreditation is handled by district administration, not the school board.
While district administration may be in talks with GAC, "that does not necessarily mean (Ragsdale) has to report back to the board about those conversations," Chastain said.
