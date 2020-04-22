The National Merit Scholarship Corporation released on April 22 the names of the first group of winners in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
Approximately 1,000 distinguished high school seniors have won corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards financed by about 160 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations.
The Cobb County winners are:
- Kaliean Wetherington of Kennesaw, who received the National Merit Southern Company Scholarship. A student at the Walker School in Marietta, Wetherington's probable career field is Business Administration.
- Russell Emerine of Marietta, who received the National Merit Georgia-Pacific Foundation Scholarship. A student at Walton High School, Emerine's probable career field is Computer Science.
- Sanjeet C. Harry of Marietta, who received the National Merit James E. Casey Scholarship. A Pope High School student, Harry's career field is undecided.
- Nidhi Manikkoth of Marietta, who received the National Merit Leidos Inc. Scholarship. A Walton student, Manikkoth's probable career field is Medicine.
- Anant P. Rajan of Marietta, who received the National Merit Sogeti USA Scholarship. A Walton student, Rajan's probable career field is Neurosurgery.
- Andrew D. Haynes of Smyrna, who received the National Merit Aon Scholarship. A Walker School student, Haynes's probable career field is Economics.
Scholars were selected from students who advanced to the Finalist level in the National Merit Scholarship competition and met criteria of their scholarship sponsors. Corporate sponsors provide National Merit Scholarships for Finalists who are children of their employees, who are residents of communities the company serves or who plan to pursue college majors or careers the sponsor wishes to encourage.
Most of these awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends that range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Some provide a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000. Recipients can use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university of their choice.
For more information, visit www.nationalmerit.org.
