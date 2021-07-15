Cami Cortes-Marchant, an eighth grader at Hightower Trail Middle School, got the opportunity this summer to interview Barak Obama and Michelle Obama.
The virtual interview with the former president and first lady is something that very few young journalists — and even a few veteran journalists — can boast.
Her once-in-a-lifetime opportunity was made possible after she earned a spot as one of the student reporters for Scholastic Kids coverage in "News for Kids, By Kids."
The interview with the Obamas focused on the Netflix show “We The People.” The Obamas serve as the show’s executive producers.
Her other news articles for Scholastic include interviews with Youtubers, a local Atlanta journalist, and a fisherman who caught a shark.
“I love informing people and helping them better understand the world,” she shared on her Scholastic reporter profile.
When not interviewing famous Youtubers and former presidents, she loves to read outside in nature, play soccer and basketball, swim and run.
In the future, if you do not see her byline as an investigative reporter, you may see her name on the manifest for a mission to space as an astronaut. She is considering both career paths.
