Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Rho Zeta Omega Chapter, in conjunction with The PEARL Foundation Inc. awarded $37,500 in scholarships to 11 high school seniors from Cobb County at its 31st Annual Scholarship Recognition on June 6.
The scholarship recipients are:
- Ann-Marie Abunyewa of Wheeler High School will attend Yale University.
- Kennedy Camp of South Cobb High School will attend the University of Georgia.
- Chloe Campbell of Campbell High School will attend Oglethorpe University.
- Olivia Green of Walton High School will attend the University of Florida.
- Erin Grier of North Cobb High School will attend Spelman College.
- Jessica Hairston of South Cobb High School will attend Vanderbilt University.
- Gabrielle Jones of Hillgrove High School will attend Kennesaw State University.
- Audrey McNeal of Harrison High School will attend Barnard College.
- Midori Jenkins of Campbell High School will attend the University of Georgia.
- Rorah Ndungu of Kennesaw Mountain High School will attend Georgia State University.
- Camille Trotman of Campbell High School will attend the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Nearly 100 people participated in a virtual celebration for the graduates, including Cobb School Board chair Brad Wheeler and board members Charisse Davis, Dr. Jaha Howard and Randy Scamihorn. South Cobb High School principal TJ Perry and counselor Deadra Freeman also joined and shared words of encouragement.
This year’s speaker was Anya Bazzell, MD, MPH, MS. She shared her story of academic success – earning multiple advanced degrees – as well as challenges, such as failing medical licensing exams after multiple attempts.
Scholarships are awarded annually to African American females in the senior class. Applicants must reside in and attend a Cobb County high school, have demonstrated academic excellence and leadership, and completed several hours of community service.
The chapter awarded its first scholarship in 1989. To date, Rho Zeta Omega has awarded over $385,000 in scholarships to Cobb County high school seniors.
For more information, visit www.aka1908.com or www.akarhozetaomega.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.