Teachers are preparing for the start of a new school year, a school year that will start differently than last year, although learning will still be taking place everywhere.
For one group of teachers, the start of school will not only be marked by a new remote learning environment, but it will also be their first introduction to Cobb students.
To ensure that these new educators are prepared to help Cobb students succeed in the 2020-2021 school year, the Cobb Schools annual New Teacher Academy provided four days of professional learning for more than 560 new teachers. In prior years, the hundreds of new educators would gather at one location to learn from District leadership and each other. This year, the New Teacher Academy was conducted virtually and at local schools as part of the District’s focus on the health and safety of staff.
Many of the topics, like Tools in a Digital Age Classroom, were geared toward what the teachers will need to be successful during remote learning. They also learned about the Cobb Teaching and Learning System, which will be the foundation for the remote learning environment.
The new teachers also had a session on social-emotional learning, which is even more important when the students and the world around them are facing a global health crisis.
Next, the new teachers will join Cobb’s veteran educators for additional professional learning over the next few weeks leading up to the start of school on Aug. 17. There are more than 200 professional learning sessions available for teachers and school leaders to participate in as they prepare to build relationships with students.
The resources and professional learning opportunities made available to the educators virtually focus on three main areas - teaching and learning, social-emotional learning, and inclusive culture.
