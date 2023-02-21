A Georgia Department of Education investigation found that the Cobb County School District failed to follow federal law by denying services to a five-year-old student with disabilities.
The district has been ordered to provide compensatory services and review its policies in the wake of the investigation.
A formal complaint was filed by the student’s parent and the Southern Poverty Law Center last December, after Cobb schools denied home-based services for the student, who has Down syndrome and several other disabilities.
“On whole, the record reflects that the district used an incorrect procedure for determining eligibility for (hospital/homebound services) and failed to consider home-based services for the student,” the state’s findings say.
The state found the district rejected the recommendations of two medical professionals that a unique, eight-week feeding program conducted during school hours was medically necessary for the student.
After he missed 10 consecutive days of in-person school due to the medical program, the district withdrew the student and provided no special education to him from Sept. 29 through Nov. 22, and then re-enrolled him after the program was completed, according to the state.
Cobb must now provide 50 hours of services to the student, the state ordered.
The state also told the district it must “review and revise, if necessary, its policies, practices, and procedures” related to services for students with disabilities.
The district must provide these procedures to the state for approval no later than March 17, and upon approval, provide training to staff.
“Failure of the Cobb County School District to complete the required actions may result in the withholding of federal and/or state funds for special education,” the state’s order says.
Cobb schools did not immediately return a request for comment.
“The district’s actions were arbitrary, and a blatant violation of the student’s rights under the Individuals with Disabilities Act and Georgia law regarding hospital and homebound services,” said Eugene Choi, senior children’s rights attorney for the SPLC, in a news release. “We believe training for the district’s special education staff is critically important to ensure this does not happen again. Fortunately, the Georgia Department of Education agrees and will oversee the needed changes in the district.”
Cobb school board member Randy Scamihorn said he couldn't comment on any specific case. But, he said that he's always supported checks and balances on the school system, recognizing it will always be striving to be better.
"We are very open to always improving any and all of our policies and procedures. As to any issue, whether it's a hardship ... special needs, we are always working hard to make sure all of our students get a good education," Scamihorn said.
