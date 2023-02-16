The Cobb County School District is set to offer 500 of its educators the chance to obtain graduate degrees at no cost.
The initiative, called Georgia’s BEST, which stands for "Building Educator Success Together," is made possible by a partnership between Cobb schools and the University of West Georgia, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced Thursday.
The Cobb school board unanimously approved $500,000 of surplus funds from the district’s current budget to jumpstart the initiative this year.
Cobb teachers who apply and are accepted to the program will have the chance to start their studies as early as this summer, Ragsdale said.
Cobb schools leadership will work with UWG to identify areas where the district has the highest need, such as special education and leadership, to determine which degrees will be offered to eligible employees.
Through the partnership, UWG will discount tuition and fees for degrees pursued by the Cobb educators by as much as half. Cobb schools will pay for the degrees.
Mike Dishman, the dean of the UWG College of Education, told the MDJ conversations with the district about teacher retention and preparation challenges brought about the partnership.
Ragsdale praised the school board’s commitment to supporting teachers with numerous raises since he became interim superintendent in 2014, and said the partnership would add to that commitment by turning the focus to teacher retention.
“It is true today that Georgia and virtually all other states face a looming crisis stemming from a decline in the number of people pursuing the profession of education,” he said.
For this reason, Ragsdale said, teacher retention is crucial, in addition to the fact that replacing those teachers comes at a significant cost to the district – about $21,000 to train and onboard each newly hired educator.
According to the district, Cobb educators with advanced degrees are the highest paid, compared to those with similar qualifications, in the metro Atlanta area. A Cobb teacher with five years of experience and a master's degree earns just under $7,000 more each year than a teacher with a bachelor's degree, while those with 10 years of experience earn nearly $9,000 more and those with 20 years of experience make over $10,000 more each year than colleagues with only a bachelor's degree.
Cobb employees accepted to the program will have the opportunity to pursue various degrees offered by UWG, including master’s and doctoral degrees and teaching certifications, like Tier 1 and Tier 2 Educational Leadership certifications, for those who already have advanced degrees. Those who participate in the program will be required to commit to three more years teaching in CCSD after obtaining their degrees.
“We’re looking at master’s degrees in special education, potentially in elementary and secondary (education),” said Jean Ruffin, an assistant professor in UWG’s College of Education who along with Tommy Jackson, another assistant professor, helped develop the partnership.
Dishman noted “there is a critical state need for special education teachers” and that he and his team expect the district would approach teachers about getting advanced degrees in special education and incentivize them to pursue those opportunities.
Alongside UWG professors, Cobb teachers and administrators who already have advanced degrees will also have the chance to teach their colleagues pursuing degrees as part-time employees at UWG.
The district will consider renewing and growing the program if its initial investment proves successful.
Board member David Chastain, who made the motion to approve the $500,000 for the program, became emotional when discussing the proposal.
Chastain told an anecdote about his father, who he said was two courses away from an advanced degree in education when he passed away.
Chastain said that his dad, even as he progressed through the ranks of teaching, still made less than Chastain’s mother, a nursing supervisor at the time.
“I just think this is a fantastic opportunity, and on the anniversary of his death, this is a fantastic gift,” Chastain said.
