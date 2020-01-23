The fourth annual Community Connections Resource Fair for students with disabilities will be Monday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Wheeler High School’s gymnasium.
More than 50 representatives from Atlanta and Cobb county attractions, organizations and businesses will be on hand to share information about their accessibility and sensory-friendly offerings for families of students with disabilities.
To sign up for the free event, visit www.signup.com/go/kBNgGbH.
