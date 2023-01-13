Every year, families from across the metro come to Cobb’s annual Community Connections Resource Fair to learn about extracurricular opportunities available for their students with disabilities.
From summer camps, ballet and a range of sports to theatres, museums, interactive therapies and a theme park, the resource fair provides parents the opportunity to explore more than 50 different vendors with activities and supports for students with disabilities.
The 2023 Cobb Schools Community Connections Resource Fair is scheduled for Feb. 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the district’s Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy in Marietta. Families can make reservations to attend at https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/757032420628484064/false#/invitation.
The Cobb Schools annual resource fair provides an opportunity for families to learn about the sensory-friendly and accessible options offered by Cobb and Atlanta area organizations and attractions.
“We have heard from families who spend hours researching to find accessible and sensory-friendly offerings. Cobb’s resource fair cuts out that research time by connecting families directly with the opportunities that fit their student’s needs. Plus, all the information is in one location! This family-centered event is another example of how our Cobb Schools team helps families and students beyond the classroom,” said Dominique Terens, Cobb Schools Special Education Compliance Supervisor.
Last year, more than 1,000 participants registered to attend the Cobb Schools event.
The following vendors are expected to attend the Cobb Schools Community Connections Resource Fair this year: Ability to Groove, Acworth Horizon League, Adaptive Golf/GSGA, Aerie Experiences, Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Braves Exceptional Fans, Atlanta Dance Central, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Autism Improvised, Awaken Education, BlazeSports, Booth Museum, BSD Taekwon-Do, Camp Puzzle/Safe Kids Cobb County, Center for Puppetry Arts, Children’s Museum of ATL, CHOA Camps, Cobb County Aquatics, Cobb County PARKS, Cobb County Public Library, Cobb County Therapeutic Recreation, Erin’s Hope for Friends, FOCUS, Fox Theatre, Georgia Aquarium, Georgia Ballet, Georgia State Parks, Georgia Symphony Orchestra, Great Prospects, Girl Scouts, Hand, Hoof & Heart, House of Artists Foundation, Illuminarium, Inneractions Therapy Services, Kennesaw Parks & Recreation, Lekotek, McKenna Farms, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Parent-to-Parent of Georgia, Pinnacle Climbing Team, SHINE Sports @ JFBC, Six Flags, Songs for Kids Foundation, Southern Museum, Special Needs Kids Day at the Lake, Special Olympics, Special Pops Tennis, Speed for Need, State Farm Arena, Sting Rays Super Rays, Studio Movie Grill, Therabeat, Upward/Challenger Basketball
Woodstock Arts, YMCA/McClesky Soccer and Zoo Atlanta.
