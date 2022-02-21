Summer camps, ballet, swimming, sports, theatres, museums and a theme park are some of the opportunities Cobb parents will have the opportunity to explore at an upcoming event designed especially for students with disabilities.
The Cobb Schools Community Connections Resource Fair is scheduled for March 8 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at North Cobb High School, 3400 Old 41 Highway NW in Kennesaw. Families can make reservations to attend at https://bit.ly/3sZNF2x.
The Cobb resource fair is designed to educate parents on the extracurricular opportunities available for students with disabilities. It provides an opportunity for families to learn about the sensory-friendly and accessible options offered by Cobb and Atlanta area organizations and attractions. The event will feature more than 50 vendors.
“We are so excited to offer this fair as an in-person event again – it gives our families the opportunity to interact with representatives who can directly share their accessibility and sensory-friendly offerings," said Dominique Terens, Cobb Schools Special Education Compliance Supervisor. "We have new participants joining this year along with the former.”
When the event was last held in 2020, parents and grandparents praised what they learned.
Parents described the resource fair as a one-stop-shop for all the information they need on summer camps, services and engagement events for their students with special needs.
This year, all participating organizations and vendors are providing accessible and sensory-friendly options beyond the typical ADA requirements. When talking to the vendors, parents can expect to hear about social stories to help families learn what to expect upon visiting. They will also learn about the availability of sensory bags that include fidgets, headphones and weighted lap pads; quiet rooms; specific hours, dates and events dedicated to allowing for a calmer experience; ASL/sensory-friendly performances; camps and classes geared toward those with disabilities; assisted listening devices; and adapted sports, dance and cheer.
Some of the groups planning to atten are: Ability to Groove; Camp Puzzle/Safe Kids; Fox Theatre; Acworth Horizon League; Camp Twin Lakes; Georgia Aquarium; Aerie Experiences; Children's Museum of ATL; Georgia Ballet; Alliance Theatre; Clay White Programs; Georgia Symphony Orchestra; Atlanta Dance Central; Cobb Aquatics; Girl Scouts; Atlanta Symphony Orchestra; Cobb County Library; Hand, Hoof & Heart; Autism Improvised; Cobb PARKS Cultural Arts; High Museum; Blaze Sports; College Football Hall of Fame; Illuminarium; Booth Museum; Erin's Hope/E's Club; Inneractions Therapy Services; BSD Tae Kwon Do; FOCUS + Fragile Kids; Kennesaw Parks & Rec; Lekotek; Southern Museum; Woodstock Arts (formerly Elm St.); Museum of Design ATL; Special Needs Day at the Lake; Zoo Atlanta; Parent 2 Parent GA; Special Pops Tennis; Songs for Kids; Pinnacle Climbing Team; State Farm Arena; We Rock the Spectrum; Rockstar Cheer; Studio Movie Grill; Six Flags over Georgia; Shakespeare Playhouse; Tellus Science Museum; Upward/Challenge Ball; SHINE Sports at JFBC; and TOPSoccer.
