At three different schools on Monday morning, Chris Ragsdale strode into staff meetings, flanked by cameras. The Cobb County superintendent’s unannounced arrival sparked murmuring, head-turning and applause among teachers, who had reported for the first day of pre-planning ahead of the new school year’s start on Aug. 1.
After a few jokes about the start of the new year, Ragsdale would announce that the school’s Teacher of the Year had been named the district Teacher of the Year for its respective level — elementary, middle or high school.
Then came an outburst of cheers and applause, as the teacher in question hugged colleagues and, sometimes tearfully, made their way to the front of the room.
The honorees were Jenifer Mitacek, a second-grade teacher at Argyle Elementary; Derrick Tucker, a social studies teacher at Awtrey Middle; and Jordan Motsinger, an English teacher at Harrison High.
“I'm trying to make sure that this time I don't do like last time and cry,” said Tucker, surrounded by colleagues in Awtrey’s library. “...It's a very humbling experience just to be surrounded by such a great staff, to be in such a great profession. It's something I've always wanted to do, even when I was young … just to be able to share that with all of you, you can't even describe it.”
As a reward, the three honorees, selected from more than 5,000 teachers the district employs, receive a free, one-year lease on a car, courtesy of Ed Voyles Automotive Group.
Mitacek is starting her ninth year in the profession, and her fifth year at Argyle.
“Jenifer Mitacek is a dynamic teacher, she's innovative, and I think most of all, she just has such a passion for children and learning, and she displays that every day in the classroom,” said Argyle Principal Georgette Clinton. “She is all in, in making sure students get whatever they need academically, socially, emotionally.”
Mitacek called second grade “a great age,” and said she entered teaching out of a passion for working with kids. She summed up her teaching philosophy as teaching kindness, above all.
“They bring me so much joy, so much passion,” Mitacek said. “They truly help me feel like a better person. And really, you go into teaching to help them become better people, and I really feel like I get that reward and gift back from them tenfold over.”
Tucker has taught for 12 years, having joined Cobb schools in 2015, and been at Awtrey since 2016. He teaches social studies to sixth and seventh graders.
“I've always loved history, I always love being able to teach students about things that I find interesting. … teaching them about world cultures … and exposing them to it,” Tucker said.
Tucker said that, even if it sounds like a cliche, teaching is about making a difference in children’s lives, by developing relationships and watching them grow.
“Derrick Tucker is an exceptional educator. But more importantly, he's an exceptional person,” Awtrey Principal Jeff Crawford said. “Amazing role model for students and staff and community members, consistently showing the passion to serve.”
Harrison’s Motsinger said she was inspired to teach by her mother, who was one of her high school teachers.
“I can't imagine doing anything else. I love the energy and the excitement of a high school classroom,” Motsinger said.
Motsinger has been at Harrison her entire teaching career, starting in 2015.
“She's in it for all the right reasons. … Well-loved by students, well-loved by fellow teachers, always learning, trying to pick up new pieces of information that will make her be a better teacher,” said Harrison Principal Ashlynn Campbell.
Motsinger is excited for the new school year, which she hopes will have “the stamina built up that we were missing last year, when we were coming back from the pandemic.”
The English Department at Harrison is like a second family, Motsinger said. She looks forward to every day, never knowing where class conversations about literature will go.
“I love to see how other people express the human condition, and what it means to be alive during this time,” Motsinger said. “I love studying history through the lens of literature. I love just being inspired by other people's words and experiences.”
