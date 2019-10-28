Acworth Elementary School students who were eager to dig deeper into science, technology, engineering and math had the opportunity to extend their learning past the school week.
The students were able to participate in real-world challenges in the school’s “STEM Academy Saturdays,” and it was all thanks to STEM lab teacher Courtney Payne.
Third-grade teacher Dyanna Motes partnered with Georgia Power to introduce her Kemp Elementary School students to a STEM lesson heat energy.
Payne and Motes are two of the teachers who recently earned a Cobb STEM Distinguished Educator Award. In total, there were 11 Cobb teachers from across the District who won the STEM honor this year.
“This program is designed to recognize exceptional K-12 teachers in our district who have made a commitment to meaningfully implementing STEM in their classroom,” said Tania Pachuta, STEM professional learning specialist for the district.
The top Cobb STEM Distinguished Educator Award went to Kimberly McCreary of Pickett’s Mill Elementary School. McCreary, who teaches first grade, launched STEM clubs at two different schools and regularly incorporates STEM instruction into her lessons. She has also earned a Science Endorsement and participated in the Innovation Academy.
“Working for this award has allowed me to renew my commitment to staying current with STEM practices and involved in STEM initiatives in my classroom and school. Most importantly, it has provided numerous opportunities for my students to be exposed to the world of STEM!”
Award winners receive various prizes with the top winner, McCreary, earning a Sphero robot for use in her classroom, along with a trip to a Georgia educator conference of her choice. NexAir LLC, a leading distributor of atmospheric gases and welding supplies with locations across the mid-South, sponsored the educator awards.
Teachers can apply for the Cobb STEM Distinguished Educator Award by submitting a portfolio of evidence documenting the various STEM experiences they have engaged in and have provided for their students throughout the year. The program was modeled after the Georgia Department of Education STEM Educator Laureate Program.
The 2019 Cobb Distinguished Educators were:
- Top Winner - Kimberly McCreary, Pickett’s Mill Elementary.
- Gold Level - Heather Bell, Barber Middle School; Courtney Payne, Acworth Elementary School; Ann Baxley, Walton High School; and Stacy Melton, Frey Elementary School.
- Silver Level - Maggie Gudgel, Lauren Ross and Kimberly Sanders, all of Frey Elementary School.
- Brozen Level - Sonya Bullock, Bells Ferry Elementary School; Dyanna Motes, Kemp Elementary School; and Emilie Rose, Simpson Middle School.
For more information, visit www.stemcobb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.