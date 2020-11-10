Students in the Cobb County School’s Class of 2020 graduated at a higher rate than past Cobb graduates.
The Class of 2020 earned a graduation rate of 88.6%, which is a 1.6% point increase from 2019. This is the highest rate since the current method of measuring the graduation rate began in 2012.
Cobb’s graduates also topped the state’s graduation rate of 83.8% by 4.8% points.
Harrison High School posted the highest graduation rate of 98.3%. Four other Cobb high schools were close behind - Lassiter High School with 97.6%, Walton High School with 97.5%, Hillgrove High School with 96.4% and Pope High School with 95.8%. In total, 10 Cobb high schools earned a graduate rate of 91% or higher.
The Cobb Schools graduation rate has risen by 7.2 points since 2015 and the graduation rate for five schools increased by more than 10 points over the same period, with Sprayberry High School posting the highest increase of 17 points. Campbell High School and McEachern High School pushed up their graduation rate by 16.5 and 13.8 points, respectively. Osborne High School’s rate rose by 12.8 points while Wheeler High School jumped by 10.1-points overall, including a 2.8-point jump from 2019.
Fifteen schools in Cobb increased their graduation rate compared to 2019. The highest increases went to South Cobb High School with 7.4 points, North Cobb High School with 4.5 points, Pebblebrook High School with 3.4 points, Kell High School with 3.1 points and Osborne High School with 3 points.
As federally mandated, the Cobb Schools graduation rate of 88.6% includes students who were expected to graduate in 2020 and were enrolled for even a single day in the District. However, if the graduation rate were calculated based on students who were enrolled a minimum of two years in the District, the “real graduation rate” would increase to 94% and soar to 99.1% for students enrolled all four years in a Cobb School.
