Visitors who attend a Cobb County School District board meeting may not know of the decades of service Cobb Schools Police Ofc. Phil Bradford dedicated to his country.
Teachers and principals in schools across the district may not know that the school police officer conducting unannounced code red drills once served his nation in the U.S. Army with the same commitment, loyalty and zeal that he defends Cobb students and staff.
When elementary students rush up to give Ofc. Bradford a high five, which is his favorite part of the job, the kids do not know of his time jumping out of planes around the world.
They just see the face of a smiling police officer - which is what he wants them to see. He wants to build relationships with Cobb students, so they are not afraid to go to a police officer when they need help.
Many of those in the school district who see him every day at the central office have no idea that he once wore the signature green beret of the nation’s most elite soldiers. They see a friendly coworker who’s always upbeat and encouraging — no matter the weather or the stresses of the day. They also don’t know that they are the reason he comes to work.
“I look forward to coming to work every day," Ofc. Bradford said. "I say that because of the people we have working here, in the central office. These people work hard, they are dedicated, they are committed, and they do the best job they can to support those who are doing the frontline work of teaching kids.”
Part of the reason staff and students do not know about his life before Cobb Schools is because, like many military leaders, Ofc. Bradford is humble and always looking to redirect praise to others.
Here’s what you should know about him.
Ofc. Bradford was a member of the U.S. Army’s elite Special Forces. He also underwent the grueling months-long military courses to earn both the coveted U.S. Army Ranger tab and the Special Forces tab.
In addition to completing U.S. Army Airborne school and collecting the U.S. Army’s master parachutist badge, he also secured foreign “jump wings” from the Nigerian Army, Italian Army and Australian Army.
Retiring as a Lt. Colonel, he served in the U.S. Army for 22 years, amid the height of the Cold War and Operation Desert Shield/Storm.
For his exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements during his last decade in the U.S. Army, the Commanding General of the U.S. Third Army presented him with the illustrious Legion of Merit Award.
When he retired, Ofc. Bradford turned his service toward his local community by joining the Cobb County Police Department.
“I’ve always been blessed to find quality organizations where I can further the safety and security mindset, whether it is the Army, the county police or now the school district,” he said.
During his 19 years with Cobb Police, Ofc. Bradford continued to hone his emergency management skills. He served as the liaison between the police department and the county’s Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security. As part of the team, he helped develop emergency response plans that integrated multiple county agencies.
Even while serving with Cobb Police, the security of Cobb Schools was always at the forefront of his mind. That’s why he started working on emergency response plans for the schools before he left Cobb Police.
When he was out on patrol, he also made it a point to check in on schools in his area to make sure the campuses were safe and secure.
His transition to the Cobb Schools Police Department not only allowed him to continue his legacy of service, but he was also able to once again serve his own community.
When Cobb Schools was first in the state to test the new crisis management system AlertPoint, Ofc. Bradford helped evaluate the new system and train staff on how to use it. Beyond AlertPoint, he researched and helped implement the SafeSchools Alert Tip line in Cobb, allowing students, staff members and parents report safety concerns from anywhere, at any time.
Ofc. Bradford moved to Cobb County in 1991. His two sons graduated from Lassiter High School, one of which followed in his father’s footsteps to serve his country in uniform.
Understanding parents’ desire to know how Cobb Schools keep their students safe, Ofc. Bradford suggests parents visit CobbShield.com.
