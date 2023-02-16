The Cobb County School District has once again earned a spot on the list of Forbes America’s Best Large Employers for 2023.
The new recognition follows the District being named one of Georgia’s best places to work four years in a row.
“We continually look for ways to show our staff that they are appreciated and instrumental to the success of Cobb students,” said Keeli Bowen, Cobb Schools Chief Human Resources Officer. "We prioritize staff with historic pay raises and additional pay increases for support staff, like our bus drivers. In Cobb, we invest in our team’s career, providing professional development, leadership training and access to training outside of the District so they can continue expanding their skills, which will ultimately benefit Cobb students."
Cobb Schools ranks among the top 500 large employers across the nation in 25 different industries. Competitive educational institutions join Cobb on the list of the best large employers, including the University of Georgia, Harvard University, Yale University and Rutgers University. Only two public school districts made the list; one was Cobb — the only school district from Georgia.
Some other large employers in Georgia who appear on the list include Delta Air Lines, Southern Company, Emory Healthcare, Chick-fil-A, Georgia Pacific, Coca-Cola and The Home Depot. Cobb earned a spot above some of the following employers: State of Georgia, Cox Enterprises, Zaxby’s, Carter’s and Randstad.
Nationwide, Cobb Schools tops well-recognized large employers like Target, MetLife, Bass Pro, United Airlines, Amazon and Hyundai.
The Forbes America’s Best Large Employers for 2023 were identified in an independent survey taken by approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers in the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.