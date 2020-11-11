Many schools across the Cobb County School District have long-standing traditions of hosting celebrations in honor of Veterans Day.
Some of the military veterans travel from other states to attend the Cobb events. Many wear their uniforms for the parades through the school halls, where students line up with signs and flags as a tribute to the men and women who took an oath to serve. The veterans assembled span the years and generations from a mom who just returned from Afghanistan to a great-grandpa who served in World War II.
This year may be different. The soldiers, Marines, airmen and sailors may not join together for a school parade or sit in the cafeteria and listen to the school choir’s patriotic renditions. However, schools across the District decided to keep up the tradition of honoring veterans.
Schools like Tritt Elementary School planned virtual events. The virtual tribute included a lesson about the American Flag, the national anthem sung by Tritt teachers, an interactive rhythm poem and a patriotic sing-along. There was also a guest speaker, Cmdr. Mauricio Posado.
Continuing the school’s tradition, school staff created a slideshow showing a compilation of students’ military family and friends.
Veterans Day celebrations also took place at other schools, including Due West Elementary School, Davis Elementary School, Ford Elementary School, Kemp Elementary School, Mt. Bethel Elementary School, Pickett's Mill Elementary School, Smyrna Elementary School, Rocky Mount Elementary School and others. Schools encouraged students to wear red, white and blue on Tuesday in honor of Veterans Day.
Rocky Mount students worked for weeks on a musical tribute for the veterans.
Teachers at some schools, like King Springs Elementary School, invited veterans to talk to students virtually. Some schools did not have to look far for a guest speaker. The Cobb Schools team includes many military veterans.
