MARIETTA — After two years without its annual honoring of retiring staff, the Cobb County School District hosted approximately 170 former staff to thank them for their years — or in most cases, decades — of service.
The district annually honors its retiring staff with a luncheon at Roswell Street Baptist Church. But in 2020 and 2021, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and the Cobb school board invited those retirees back to be recognized. In September, the district will hold another banquet to honor the 2022 retirees.
Here is the list of Cobb schools retirees from 2020 and 2021, accompanied by the number of years they served the district:
Carol Aaron 18
Neva Acevedo 21
Rebecca Adams 17
Jackie Ammons 21
Anastasia Anuforo 16
Mary Atchison 28
Juliana Barnett 34
Kurt Bauer 34
Ann Baxley 13
Stephanie Beckett 30
Karen Bentley 19
Belinda Bitner 35
Geneva Bjerklie 12
T.R. Blair 11
Marisa Blakely 20
Bryon Blankenbecler 27
Hope Brackett 21
Debra Brenner 30
Karla Bright 19
Alice Brown 22
Jacquelina Brown 18
Angelia Bruce 19
Geraldine Bryant 24
Anita Burdell 30
Elizabeth Burgess 20
Edith Canales 11
Yvonne Carini 13
Donna Childs-Milford 12
Peter Choi 18
Andrew Cole 24
Paula Couch 24
Amanda Crain 18
Christan Crear 27
Mary Crittenden 24
Lisa Cronon 30
Barry Dameron 30
John Davis 19
Gail Dease 10
Trudy Delhey 21
Vicki Dendy 22
Joy Dewrell 20
Andrea Dobbs 24
Nellie Doby 33
Rebecca Dodd 21
Monica Donnelly 17
William Duda 23
Pamela Dycus 4
Amanda Easley 22
Mary Elaine Echols 10
Deborah Edwards 30
Laurie Edwards 30
Margarita Esparza 21
Shirley Fisher 28
Tina Ford 20
Laura Foster 38
Catherine Francis 15
Mary Geneser-Gault 23
Carolyn Golden 30
Maryellen Gomes 10
Lauren Gray 18
Cynthia Gropp 32
Melissa Guglielmi 15
Angela Guidry 25
Lisa Hale 6
Mary Hall 26
Doris Hammonds 14
Lisa Hannon 17
Steven Hardin 40
Cheryl Hawkins 12
Sheri Hawkins 32
Audra Haywood 3
Rhonda Hegedus 33
Stephanie Hekmatnejad 7
Renee Henry 14
Ruth Hesson 30
Laurie Hickey 17
Stephanie Hill 30
Linda Hobson 24
Ana Hogan 14
Beth Holden 26
Lynne Holland 19
Nancy Holle 17
Judy Howell 20
Jacqueline Hurley 17
Suzanne Hutsenpiller 22
Juliet Isaacs 13
Ronald Isaacs 22
Mark Jackson 19
Nancy Janas 35
Beth Jann 20
Richard Jann 11
Rasilaben Javia 13
Michele Johnson 28
Martha Jones 30
Robert Kerley 42
Charlotte Kimble 27
Laurel Kinard 35
Karen Kinsel! 31
Charlene Kratz 15
Theresa Landers 26
Janice Larkin 20
Robin Lattizori 31
Lisa Lee 15
Elizabeth Lemieux 15
Joann Lenz 28
Lori LeVan 31
Marion Lister 31
Diane Long 21
Leslie Lyjak 21
Ginny Lyon-Burling 20
Elizabeth Maag 18
Lauren Marks 36
Candice Martin 25
Jean Martin 20
Bradford Massey 29
Kathleen Matyus 17
Johnny McCord 25
Rosemarie Meagh 17
Marisa Medlin 30
Lisa Messinger 23
Elizabeth Mims 24
Debora Missini 19
Emma Mitchell 28
Marianne Mitchell 27
Laura Montgomery 30
Debra Nance 20
Cornelia Nicholas 30
Debra O'Keefe 25
Margaret Pope-Diggs 11
SFC Will Powell 8
Mamie Pruitt 38
Darin Rager 16
Joel Reaves 13
Milton Reed 22
Kathleen Richter 29
Karen Ricketts 31
Salvatore Rongo 12
Kathy Ross 22
Rodney Schilling 14
Scott Schomer 32
Betty Sears 20
Jerry Sheffield 14
Patricia Sheffield 32
Kathy Smarr 36
Wendy Sorkin 36
Charles Sprayberry 20
Rhonda Stanley 14
Tina Stanton 17
Kristin Starnes 30
Darcy Steele 28
Sherry Stover 25
Sally Thompson 29
Shirley Thompson 31
Emily Tilden 14
Valerie Toliver 27
Sharon Trimble 22
Cathy Uhl 19
Dawn Urbano 19
Kathryn Vinyard 27
Bessie Walker 31
Linda Walters 12
Mila Waters 24
Kim Watson 29
Katherine Wells 28
Nancy Wells 40
Marla Welsh 6
Fran White 26
Gwendolyn Williams 18
June Wolfenbarger 35
Nell Wright 19
Polly Yaguchi 10
Nataliya Zaitseva 11
